THN Archive: Trading Places

The Nashville Predators clicked their heels when they nabbed Jones fourth overall in 2013. He was a prodigy on defense, ranked in THN’s preview as the draft’s No. 1 prospect, the type of player a team selects and hopes to keep for his entire career. But something changed in Nashville, and it wasn’t Jones’ fault. His fellow 25-and-younger blueliners, Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Mattias Ekholm, got better and better. With all-world Shea Weber leading the group to boot, defense became a position of supreme depth and strength for Nashville. Expendable would be too strong a word, but Jones became available when Poile went looking for a top-line center. Jones was a painful but necessary casualty. “It was a good trade for both sides,” Jones said. “I don’t really think it matters when you’re drafted or how you’re playing. There are very few guys in this league who are deemed untouchable. And even if you are, there could still be a trade that a team couldn’t refuse. It’s a business, and it’s something you know is part of the game and part of pro sports. But you just can’t prepare for it. It’s impossible. So it definitely came to me as a shock. A lot of emotions were flying around when it happened.”