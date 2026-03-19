What Nashville Predators' Wild Card Path Looks Like Going Into This Weekend

Once again, the Nashville Predators are coming up to the Wild Card threshold, just two points behind the Seattle Kraken, whom they will face Thursday at home.
The Predators have been as close as a point out of a Wild Card spot, but in several attempts, have failed to make the jump.
With two games on hand on Thursday and Saturday and less than a month left in the regular season, this would be the perfect time for the Predators to finally make the leap.
The most the Predators can do is win, but a handful of things need to go right in order for them to be sitting in a prime position by the end of Saturday night.
Four points are on the table for the Predators on home ice over the next two games, and their game against the Kraken is critical to keeping pace in the Wild Card race.
First off, here are the standings ahead of Thursday's games...
WC2: Seattle (31-27-9, 25 RW, 71 PTS)
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1. Los Angeles (28-24-15, 18 RW, 71 PTS)
2. San Jose (32-28-6, 20 RW, 70 PTS)
3. Nashville (30-28-9, 22 RW, 69 PTS)
Seattle sits in the final Wild Card spot ahead of Thursday's matchup, and a Predators regulation win will tie the Kraken in points, leaving both teams with identical records. Both teams would sit at 31-28-9 with 71 points.
However, there are a handful of tiebreakers if Nashville wins in regulation.
If the Predators were to win, the Kraken would still hold onto the Wild Card spot due to the regulation wins tiebreaker (RW). Nashville would have 23 and Seattle would have 25.
And this is all if Los Angeles loses in regulation to Philadelphia and San Jose loses in regulation to Buffalo.
If the Kings pick up at least a point and Nashville wins in regulation, LA would leapfrog both Seattle and Nashville with 72 points.
If the Sharks pick up at least a point, they'd tie Nashville and Seattle with 71 points, but Seattle would still have the tiebreaker with 25 regulation wins.
What point totals would look like after Thursday night in that situation...
Seattle: W - 73 PTS, L - 71 PTS, OTL - 72 PTS
Los Angeles: W - 73 PTS, L - 71 PTS, OTL - 72 PTS
San Jose: W - 72 PTS, L - 70 PTS, OTL - 71 PTS
Nashville: W - 71 PTS, L- 69 PTS, OTL - 70 PTS
The perfect night for Nashville would be if they win in regulation and Seattle, San Jose and Los Angeles all lose in regulation. This is what the standings would look like...
WC2: Seattle 71 PTS
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1. Nashville 71 PTS
2. Los Angeles 71 PTS
3. San Jose 70 PTS
The trio of teams competing for the final Wild Card spot in the West will all be off on Friday. Saturday is where this competition heats up again
Let's start with the ideal situation for Nashville: if it won in regulation and the three other teams lost on Thursday. That's three teams with 71 points (SEA, NSH and LA) and one team with 70 points (SJS).
Nashville (hosts Vegas)
Seattle (at Columbus)
Los Angeles (hosts Buffalo)
San Jose (hosts Philadelphia)
Finally, an ideal Saturday would look like this for the Predators...
WC2: Nashville 73 PTS
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1. Seattle 71 PTS
2. Los Angeles 71 PTS
3. San Jose 70 PTS
Nashville could still move into a Wild Card spot with a win, even if:
In that case, all three teams would sit at 72 points, leading to a tiebreaker between the trio, but not Nashville.
It's asking a lot of the Predators to win two and have their opponents essentially lose back-to-back. It could happen, but the odds are low.
Nashville, being at home and having a recent win over the Kraken, is the favorite to win on Thursday, but is less likely to defeat the Golden Knights on Saturday. Predictably, ending the weekend with 71 points.
The Kraken could lose back-to-back with a pair of road games this weekend. It takes on Columbus, who is on a 10-game point streak and defeated Metropolitan leader Carolina, 5-1, on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets also host East bottom-dweller, the New York Rangers, on Thursday. A forecast of 71 points is realistic.
Los Angeles has been very on/off since returning from the Olympic break, going 5-5-1. The Flyers' last three results have all been decided in post-regulation play, including wins over playoff teams like Minnesota and Anaheim.
Who's to say trends will snap in this game? You can almost chalk up a loss against Buffalo, who's won 10 of its last 11. Project LA for 71-72 points by the end of the weekend.
San Jose is not playing well as of late, losing five of its last seven, but has still managed to pick up six of 14 available points. Doing similar math to LA, it will likely lose to Buffalo and get at least a point against Philadelphia. Give them a 70-72 range.
After the dust settles by Saturday, this is what things could realistically look like.
WC2: San Jose, 72 PTS (L vs. BUF, OTW vs. PHI)
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1. Los Angeles 72 PTS (OTL vs. PHI, L vs. BUF)
2. Seattle 71 PTS (L vs. NSH, L vs. CBJ)
3. Nashville 71 PTS (W vs. SEA, L vs. VGK)
Concluding, in my opinion, whatever Philadelphia team we see in the California games this weekend will determine what the standings will look like on Sunday morning.
For Nashville, the most they can do is win and finish the weekend with an ideal 72 points.