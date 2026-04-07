Why The Nashville Predators Should And Shouldn't Make Stanley Cup Playoffs

From NHL's worst to a playoff fight, the Predators' remarkable turnaround faces a stark choice: embrace a fairytale ending or confront a brutal reality.
One of the most chaotic seasons in past memory is nearing a grand finale.
The Nashville Predators were the worst team in the NHL for the first two months of the season. Now, they are in a razor-thin race for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
Following Monday's shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings, 3-2, the Predators are a point outside of the final Wild Card spot with 82 points and five games left. San Jose is a point back and Winnipeg is two points back.
In a race that has been heavily scrutinized for the quality of teams, the winner will more than likely face the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
It's truly make or break for the Predators in these final two weeks of play. Here are a few reasons for and against the Predators' post-season berth.
Should: Keep The Story Going
This could end up being one of the most amazing stories in NHL history.
A team that was dead in the water in October and November, a superstar that looked like he was nearing retirement and a general manager heading out the door, a hard rebuild looked inevitable for Nashville.
However, a 10-4-0 record in December gave this team new life, propelled by Steven Stamkos getting his mojo back. The future Hall of Famer had four points through the first month of the season, with trade rumors beginning to swirl.
Now, he is pushing 40 goals and chasing down the Predators franchise record in power-play goals.
This Disney movie needs a happy ending, as the Predators look to be the second team to complete the "worst to first" storyline, alongside the 2019 St. Louis Blues, who won the Stanley Cup after being ranked the worst team in the NHL that season.
Shouldn't: Avoiding Sweep
While playoff experience is great, how much are the Nashville Predators going to gain by getting swept by the Avalanche?
While the Predators have played the Avalanche well this season, holding a 2-2-0 record against the best team in the league, Colorado is going to be shifting into a completely different gear.
The Avalanche has a complete squad. Nathan Mackinnon and Martin Necas are charging the offense, Cale Makar on the backend, and Scott Wedgewood standing tall in the net. This is going to be a hard team to break.
The odds are also against the Predators, as the (likely) Presidents' Trophy winner has lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs just six times in the last 20 years.
The last time to pull off that upset was the 2023 Florida Panthers, who took out the top-seeded Boston Bruins in seven games in their run to the Stanley Cup Final.
It's a tall task and with how inconsistent the Predators have been, especially in this final stretch of the season, if they do get it, it'll be a short postseason stint.
Should: The Future Is Now
The Predators' youth has been critical in keeping this team afloat, and there is no better test for them than facing the league's best team in the postseason.
Late in the season, Matthew Wood and Zach L'Heureux have proven just how valuable they are, centering top lines and finding ways to convert on the scoreboard. Fedor Svechkov has also had a nice return since the Olympic break.
Luke Evangelista has earned the name "The Dishin' Magician" this season, culminating in 41 assists and leading the team for the majority of the year.
On the backend, Ryan Ufko has filled a void left by Nick Blankenburg, and Adam Wilsby has given Nashville some solid minutes this season.
This is a great opportunity for the Predators' future to showcase what's ahead and work with veteran players to give this team a chance to make some noise.
In addition, have the team in a good place next season with a youthful group that has success in the postseason.
Shouldn't: The Future Is Later
They narrowly missed the playoffs. There's no loss in that at all. It gives the Predators more material to build for tomorrow.
Similar to the Detroit Red Wings, the Predators miss out today, but could win the Division tomorrow. Rebuilds take time, and the playoffs aren't what this group needs right now.
Have the new general manager come in, make some picks and moves, and gear up this team to be not just a playoff contender next season, but a Stanley Cup contender.
An early start to the postseason allows the Predators to focus on bringing in new front office leadership sooner, discussing contracts and figuring out who to pick in the draft. By the time October comes around, this team will be flowing and ready to go.
It'll also give Nashville time to figure out whether Andrew Brunette is still the guy to lead this team. With options like Bruce Cassidy and Patrick Roy now on the market, the Predators could swap out for a more experienced head coach.
Missing out on the postseason will allow the Predators to focus more on the rebuild, or rather, a retooling after making a run at the Wild Card.
A reward today is great, but it could be so much better tomorrow.
Should: Aged In Adversity
The Nashville team has had its back against the wall all season.
Trade rumors have swirled about every star player on the team. Four depth players were traded off at the deadline for little to nothing. Brunette's stint as head coach has come under fire multiple times. The Predators struggle to start games or can't hold a lead.
And yet, this team is still in the running for the playoffs.
Nashville may be the most battle-tested team in the NHL and has found ways to stay afloat through it all. Even if the Predators don't make the playoffs, there's something to be said about a team that was able to climb out of the basement of the league like Nashville has.
In addition, many Predators players have been in the playoffs as underdogs before.
Ryan O'Reilly was on that Blues team that went from "worst to first."
Jonathan Marchessault played on a Vegas Golden Knights team that went all the way to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final in its first year of existence.
Even Brunette capped off one of the biggest upsets in NHL history as a player. He scored a Game 7 series-winning overtime goal in the 2003 Western Conference Quarterfinals, as the No. 6-seeded Minnesota Wild eliminated the No. 3 Colorado Avalanche.
The Wild went down 3-1 to a team that featured Patrick Roy, Rob Blake, Peter Forsberg and Joe Sakic. Minnesota made a run to the Western Conference Final that season, which remains its best postseason run in franchise history.
Does all of it sound a bit familiar?