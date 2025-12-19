Wife Of Former Nashville Predators Broadcaster Dies At 82

The Nashville Predators are deeply saddened to announce that Sheila Crisp, wife of the team’s legendary broadcaster Terry Crisp, has died at the age of 82 following a long battle with cancer.

The Predators announced Sheila’s passing in a statement released on Thursday.

“Sheila has been an integral part of the Nashville hockey community from the start,” the statement said. “She’ll be remembered for her fighting spirit as she bravely faced cancer, but more than that, her love for her community, her joy and her impeccable sense of humor.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Terry, their children Tony, Jeff and Caley, 10 grandchildren, and all those who love her.”

Sheila was first diagnosed with cancer in 2022. She and Terry met while they were in high school and were married for 60 years.

Terry was the Preds’ television broadcaster for 23 years along with Pete Weber. He retired in 2021, and was inducted along with Weber into the Predators’ Hall of Fame earlier this season.

“It’s obviously incredibly sad that she passed away,” Preds forward Filip Forsberg told reporters following Friday’s morning practice. “More proof of how bad cancer is. Fortunate enough to get to know her and ‘Crispy’ (Terry) over the last 13 years that I’ve been here.

“She’s always put a smile on my face, she’s been really nice to my parents. Really since day one, she was one of their closest friends here in town, makes it a little extra sad that they didn’t get to see her again. Like I said, there was always a smile on her face. Just really, really sad that she passed away.”

Sheila is survived by Terry, their children Tony, Jeff and Caley, and 10 grandchildren.

The Preds will hold a moment of silence in honor of Sheila prior to their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. Puck drop is set for 6 Pm CT.