Wild Card Watch: These 5 Teams Are the Biggest Threat To Nashville Predators Playoff Hopes

There are 10 games left in the Nashville Predators' regular season, and six of them are on the road.
Hanging onto the second Wild Card spot by a point after Thursday's loss to the New Jersey Devils, there are a handful of teams waiting for the Predators to slip up and take over that coveted final spot.
While there's a maximum six-point gap between the Predators and the lowest-ranked team in the Wild Card race, these past weeks have proven that a few losses and wins here and there could change the entire landscape of this race.
These are five teams that are the biggest threat to the Predators' playoff hopes.
Points: 76 PTS, 1 point behind Predators
Saturday opponent: vs. Utah Mammoth at 8 p.m. CST
The Kings have been a cheat code this season, taking advantage of the consolation point awarded during an overtime loss.
Los Angeles has lost 18 overtime games, tied for the NHL record for the most post-regulation losses in a single season. On the season, the Kings have one more regulation win than an overtime loss.
However, despite losing, the Kings have been able to ride various point streaks throughout the year. They're on a three-game point streak currently despite posting a 1-0-2 record. From Jan. 14 to Jan. 27, the Kings won just half their games, but rode a six-game point streak.
With LA on Nashville's heels and facing them twice in a four-day period (April 2 and 6 in LA), the Predators need to get it done in 60 minutes. This is the one team Nashville cannot give freebie points to.
The Predators met the Kings earlier this season, and, as expected, it was a 5-4 shootout win for Nashville.
They have a key home matchup on Saturday against the Utah Mammoth. A win and a Predators loss puts the Kings in the Wild Card spot, where a loss could allow Nashville to rebuild a three-point lead in the final playoff spot.
Points: 74 PTS, 3 points behind Predators
Saturday opponent: at Buffalo Sabres at 4:30 p.m. CST
The Kraken were the team that Nashville surpassed to take the Wild Card spot. Seattle had lost to Nashville twice in a nine-day period and then lost to Columbus, allowing the Predators to surpass it in points.
Things have been really rocky for the Kraken when they've needed to win, with a 4-7-1 record in March. That run included two four-game losing streaks.
While the Kraken have been able to stop the bleeding a bit on Thursday, picking up an overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they have one of the hardest schedules to close out the season.
It has Buffalo, Edmonton, Vegas, Colorado, Minnesota and Winnipeg all on the road, five teams that are divisional leaders and one that is battling for a Wild Card spot. In addition, they host Utah and Los Angeles, two games with valuable points on the line.
If Seattle doesn't turn things around, it will quickly be out of this playoff race.
Points: 72 PTS, 5 points behind Predators
Saturday opponent: at Colorado Avalanche at 6 p.m. CST
While five points may seem like a wide gap, Winnipeg has been surging as of late and has inserted itself back into the Wild Card race.
The Jets have gone 4-2-2 over their last eight, but have picked up 10 points in that run, which includes massive wins over Vegas and Colorado.
This week's stretch could make or break the Jets as they are on the road against Colorado, Dallas and Columbus. If they come out of these three games with even two wins, expect more chatter in Winnipeg down the stretch.
Points: 71 PTS, 6 points behind Predators
Saturday opponent: at Columbus Blue Jackets at 4 p.m. CST
The Sharks' playoff hopes are slipping fast as they've been passed by Nashville, Winnipeg and likely St. Louis in the standings over this past week.
They've lost six straight, which included a 6-3 thrashing by the Predators on Tuesday and a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blues on Thursday. Another loss to Columbus on Saturday could eliminate the Sharks from the playoffs.
San Jose could easily string some wins, or even just points, together and get back into this race, but the task becomes steeper and steeper. Over the next week, it will see Columbus, Anaheim and Nashville, all teams it's struggled against.
Points: 71 PTS, 6 points behind Predators
Saturday opponent: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs at 6 p.m. CST
Same point total as the Sharks, but in a different position on the up and up.
The Blues have won five of their last seven and another win could start some playoff chatter around them. Two of those victories have been against divisional leaders in Carolina and Edmonton.
With Toronto and San Jose up next, and the Blues playing well, a pair of wins puts them possibly two points outside of the Wild Card spot. However, that's only if everyone in front of them loses.