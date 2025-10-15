Andrew Brunette Addresses Nashville Predators Center Brady Martin's Healthy Scratches

Oct 9, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Brady Martin (44) skates with the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Four games into the 2025-26 season, the Nashville Predators have made one thing clear regarding Brady Martin's development: They're in no hurry.

The Predators’ fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft has been a healthy scratch through the first two games of the team’s four-game Canadian road trip after seeing action in the previous two games at Bridgestone Arena.

Preds head coach Andrew Brunette has addressed Martin’s healthy scratches on multiple occasions this week. Following the 7-4 loss in Toronto against the Maple Leafs, Brunette provided his latest explanation.

“We want to put him in positions to feel comfortable, to get better,” Brunette told reporters after the game. “I think there’s no better opportunity right now to learn from our veteran guys, be in practice, be around them.”

Martin made the final roster prior to the season opener against Columbus after having a solid training camp. He saw 12:44 of ice time and was the center on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly in the Predators’ 2-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

In the Preds' 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth two nights later, Martin once again centered the top line in 10:40 of ice time. He recorded his first NHL point after assisting on Forsberg’s goal that tied the game 1-1 at 7:23 of the first period, finishing the evening with a +1 rating. He was 1-for-3 on faceoffs after winning just 28.6% (2-for-7) of the draws he took against Columbus.

The Preds Have Options

Why the sudden healthy scratches the last two games?

Martin himself may have given a clue following the win over the Blue Jackets when he addressed his being outmuscled on several occasions.

“Need to hit the gym,” he said following the game.

There may also be less urgency to rush Martin after forward Luke Evangelista returned to the club following the signing of his two-year, $6 million contract extension just as the regular season began.

Matthew Wood, who suffered a lower-body injury during the Predators’ Gold Star Showcase intrasquad scrimmage, was assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL Oct. 10. He, too, was impressive in camp.

Depending on how Wood responds coming off the injury, the Preds could call him up and send Martin back to the OHL’s Sault Ste. Greyhounds.

Martin is allowed to appear in a total of nine NHL games before the Preds have to make a decision whether he will stay and continue developing at the NHL level or finish out the season in juniors.

Since the nine-game span only includes games he plays in, Martin can still practice and travel with the Preds until a decision is made.

In other words, Brunette and Preds general manager Barry Trotz have options when it comes to Martin's development plan. They may be walking a fine line by sitting Martin when he could be getting another year of seasoning in the OHL as a top-line center.

Where To From Here?

In 109 games for the Greyhounds, the 18-year-old tallied 43 goals and 57 assists for 100 points, plus six points in 16 post-season games.

Had he been active for Tuesday’s road game in Toronto, Martin would have gotten a chance to play in his home province. He grew up on a farm in Elmira and is one of six Preds from Ontario.

As exciting as it would have been to play just 200 miles from his farming community, Brunette made the decision he felt was best for the team.

“I think (not getting to play) will add fuel to his hunger to make sure he’s playing next time we’re here,” Brunette said.

For now, Martin will have to be content to take things day-by-day. Sitting on a bench for a lengthy period, even in the NHL, could be risky to Martin’s development. If he continues to be a healthy scratch, chances are he’ll be back in Sault Ste. Marie sooner rather than later.

Either way, Brunette gave no clear indication what the next move will be regarding Martin’s immediate future.

“He’s handled every step so far,” Brunette said. “I expect him to continue to grow as a player whether it’s up here or wherever he goes. We’re ecstatic to have him in our organization.”