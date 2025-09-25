As He Battles For Roster Spot, David Edstrom Continues To Adjust To North American Hockey

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vegas Golden Knights draft pick David Edstrom stands with Knights staff after being selected with the thirty second pick in round one of the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

When David Edstrom’s name was called in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, he just so happened to be in Nashville.

The draft was held in Bridgestone Arena that year, but Edstrom wasn’t selected by the Predators. He was picked 32nd overall by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Fast forward to just over two years later. The 20-year-old Swedish center found himself in Bridgestone Arena again, this time in a Predators uniform. He scored the final goal of the Preds’ 5-0 victory against the Florida Panthers in the pre-season opener last Sunday.

Funny how things come full circle. After being selected by Vegas, Edstrom spent the next season playing for the Swedish World Junior Team, recording three assists during the tournament before appearing in 44 games with Frolunda HC (SHL).

When the Golden Knights traded for San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl in March 2024, Edstrom was part of the deal that also included a first-rounder in the 2025 NHL Draft.

After he informed the Sharks of his intention to play in Sweden, Edstrom was shipped to the Predators five months later. Nashville sent goalie Yaroslav Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and Colorado’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Along with Edstrom came goalie Magnus Chrona and the Golden Knights’ conditional first-round pick in this year’s draft to Nashville.

Now, Edstrom is in Predators’ training camp fighting for a roster spot. It’s been quite a journey for the 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Goteborg, Sweden, but he’s just happy to be in this position, for however long that may be.

“I’m just trying to learn new stuff each day, trying to get better,” Edstrom said during media availability Wednesday. “There’s a bunch of good guys here, so I’m just soaking it in every day, just trying to get better.”

Proving His Worth

Edstrom has shown some flashes of his talent during the first week of camp and in pre-season play. With the Predators leading Florida 4-0 late in Game 1 of their split-squad doubleheader, Edstrom took a feed from Brady Skjei after the puck ricocheted off a Panther defender. Edstrom then fired a wrist shot that went behind Florida netminder Brandon Bussi for the Preds’ final goal of the night.

“I thought he had a heck of a game against Florida,” Preds head coach Andrew Brunette said of Edstrom on Wednesday. “He seems to be getting better every time I see him.”

Last season, Edstrom collected 19 points (7-12-19) in 39 games with Frolunda HC and had a brief stint with Milwaukee in the AHL. He appeared in four post-season games for the Admirals but did not collect a point.

As eager as he is to get to the NHL, Edstrom knows he still has some things to learn.

“I think it’s been really good for me to get back to Milwaukee last season to end the year there, to meet all the coaching staff and players, to get a bit more of American hockey,” Edstrom said. “That’s something I’m trying to soak in during the summer and been working on a lot.”

Finding A Mentor

One of those “good guys” Edstrom mentioned earlier is Ryan O’Reilly, the Predators’ top-line center. Edstrom credits the 34-year-old veteran for helping him adjust.

“He’s a really good role model for me, his game, every detail,” Edstrom said of O’Reilly. “He’s a good guy to look up to.”

Edstrom is a long shot to make the final roster out of training camp. The Hockey News ranks him as the Preds’ No. 3 prospect and projects his NHL arrival in 2026-27.

Along with O’Reilly, Edstrom is competing with the likes of Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov and Michael McCarron. The exceptional play of Brady Martin and Matthew Wood make the battle for forward spots even more intriguing, especially with Luke Evangelista not in camp as he attempts to negotiate a new contract.

Edstrom will most likely start the season with Milwaukee once again. In the meantime, he’s keeping his head down and working on his game.

“I’ve been working a lot on explosiveness this summer,” Edstrom said. “That is something I need to keep working on. Be more explosive in the gym, and it will translate into my game. Also faceoffs, be more explosive, skating and the skill stuff.”