Checking In On The Hockey News Top 10 Nashville Predators Prospects

In its 2025 annual Yearbook that was released in August, The Hockey News ranked the top 10 prospects for every NHL team.

It should come as no surprise that Brady Martin was ranked No. 1 in the Nashville Predators’ Future Watch list, after the team made him the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

With roughly a month of the 2025-26 season in the books, let’s take a quick look at how each of the Preds’ top prospects are faring. Their THN rank and expected NHL arrival were as of August 2025, with some prospects seeing NHL action since then.

Brady Martin: Soo Greyhounds

After showing flashes during training camp that he deserved a spot on the Preds’ Opening Night roster, Martin appeared in just three NHL games and recorded an assist before being assigned to the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds.

The Preds made it clear they are in no rush when it comes to Martin’s development, despite the club’s lack of depth at the center position.

The 18-year-old Martin has adjusted well to his reassignment, tallying 11 points (2-9-11) and a +6 rating in five games with the Greyhounds. He scored 10 of those points over a four-game stretch, including a between-the-legs goal against the Oshawa Generals on Nov. 1.

Martin will certainly be back in the NHL at some point, but the Preds felt he needed to bulk up and get a bit more seasoning. THN’s Expected NHL Arrival was 2026-27.

Tanner Molendyk: Milwaukee Admirals

The 20-year-old left-shot defenseman was in Preds training camp until he was assigned to Milwaukee Oct. 3, just before the club’s final pre-season game.

With the Ads so far this season, Molendyk has registered two assists in seven games with a +1 rating. He led the Medicine Hat Tigers to a Memorial Cup in 2024-25.

Scouts love his skating and hockey intellect. Drafted 24th overall by the Preds in 2023, Molendyk’s THN projection to the NHL is in 2026-27.

David Edstrom: Milwaukee Admirals

Drafted 32nd overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, Edstrom was sent to the Predators along with goaltender Magnus Chrona and the Golden Knights’ first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft (conditional) from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, forward Nolan Burke and Colorado’s third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old left-shot center was assigned to the Admirals during Preds training camp. He’s appeared in seven games for the Ads this season and recorded two goals.

Edstrom’s offensive numbers don’t jump off the stat sheet; he scored 19 points (7-12-19) for Frolunda in the SHL during the 2024-25 season. He has a solid 200-foot game and good net-front presence. THN projects his NHL arrival in 2026-27.

Joakim Kemell: Milwaukee Admirals

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound right-shot winger played in two of the Preds’ first four regular-season games before being assigned to the Ads. He logged 12:22 of ice time and 14 shifts against the Columbus Blue Jackets Oct. 9 and 9:46 TOI and 14 shifts against Ottawa Oct. 13.

Last season, Kemell made his NHL presence felt when he laid a big hit on the Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov, drew a penalty and later scored the game-winner in a 3-2 overtime victory.

In four games with Milwaukee this season, Kemell has six points (1-5-6). THN projected his NHL arrival in 26-27, but don’t be surprised if he’s back up with the Preds sometime this season.

Cameron Reid: Kitchener Rangers

Reid has 13 points (1-12-13) in 14 games with the OHL’s Kitchener Rangers this season.

The 18-year-old left-shot blueliner was drafted 21st overall by the Predators in this year’s draft after the team traded its 23rd and 67th overall picks to the Ottawa Senators for their 21st overall pick.

Reid led OHL defenseman under the age of 17 in points per game, scoring 54 points in 67 games and 40 penalty minutes last season.

THN has the 6-foot, 183-pound Reid projected to get to the NHL in 2028-29.

Yegor Surin: Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, KHL

The 19-year-old Russian center has 19 points (10-9-19) in 23 KHL games this season. The Preds took him with the 22nd pick in the 2024 draft.

In the KHL last season, Surin tallied 14 points (7-7-14) in 41 regular-season games and seven points (5-2-7) in 19 post-season contests en route to a league title. THN has his NHL arrival in 27-28.

Matthew Wood: Nashville Predators

When the THN Yearbook was released, Matthew Wood was listed as the Preds’ No. 6 prospect. He played six NHL games with the Preds, all coming last season, and recorded an assist. THN projected him to return this season, and he has done so in a big way.

After getting injured during training camp, Wood was assigned to Milwaukee to start the season, but came back to the Preds Oct. 23 and has made quite an impact.

Wood has three goals an three assists and a +1 rating in nine games with the Preds this season and appears to be in the NHL to stay, at least for the time being.

Ryker Lee: Michigan State

Taken by the Preds 26th overall in 2025, the 18-year-old right-shot winger has a goal and two assists in six games for the Spartans this season.

While playing for the Madison Capitols of the USHL last season, Lee collected 68 points (31-37-68) in 58 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he had three goals and three assists in six contests.

The Preds like him for his offensive instincts, but it could be a while before fans see him in the NHL; THN’s projection is for 2029-30.

Jacob Rombach: University of Minnesota

Rombach is currently enrolled at the University of Minnesota after being drafted by the Preds in the second round (35th overall) in 2025. The 18-year-old left-shot defenseman has appeared in 10 games for the Golden Gophers with no points and a +4 rating.

The Preds love Rombach’s size (6-foot-6) and his defensive instincts, which are still developing. THN’s NHL projection is 2030-31.

Reid Schaefer: Milwaukee Admirals

The 22-year-old left-shot winger has five assists in seven games thus far with Milwaukee this season. He was assigned to the Ads Oct. 1 after recording a goal in the Preds’ 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes during the pre-season.

Schaefer was drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 32nd overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, but was traded to the Predators in the 2023 off-season. He suffered a shoulder injury last season and appeared in 19 games with the Admirals, scoring 14 points. THN has him projected to reach the NHL in 26-27.

