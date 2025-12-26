    • Powered by Roundtable

    Everything you need to know about 7 Nashville Predators prospects at 2026 World Junior Championship

    Jack Williams
    Dec 26, 2025, 17:04
    Jack Williams
    Dec 26, 2025, 17:04
    Updated at: Dec 26, 2025, 17:16

    Seven Predators prospects, including top draft picks, showcase their talents on the world stage at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Witness future stars shine.

    Boxing Day has arrived in Canada, which means the 2026 World Junior Championship has arrived. 

    The top under-20 prospects in the world will play in a tournament from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Minneapolis/St. Paul is to determine which team is the best in the world.

    The 12 competing countries include the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Czechia, Germany, Slovakia, Denmark, Latvia and Switzerland. 

    Seven Nashville Predators prospects will be competing in the tournament, which includes all three first-round selections from the 2025 NHL Draft. 

    Here is your guide to the tournament

    Canada 

    Oct 9, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Brady Martin (44) skates with the puck

    Games

    vs. Czechia (12/26 at 7:30 p.m. CST), vs. Latvia (12/27 at 3:30 p.m. CST), vs. Denmark (12/29 at 7:30 p.m. CST), vs. Finland (12/31 at 7:30 p.m. CST). 

    Predators Prospects 

    Brady Martin, C (2025, 5th overall) 2025-26 (Soo Greyhounds): 13 GP, 5 G, 11 A, 16 PTS, 18 PIM, +/- 7. 

    • Played three games with the Predators this season with Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly.
    • Returned to Soo as the team captain.
    • In his draft year with the Greyhounds, he scored 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) in 57 games.
    • Has developed some chemistry with Gavin McKenna, the 2026 projected No. 1 overall pick, in pre-tournament play, scoring twice in a 2-1 win over Sweden.
    • From Kitchener, Ontario.

    Cameron Reid, D (2025, 21st overall) 2025-26 (Kitchener Rangers): 28 GP, 9 G, 20 A, 29 PTS, 16 PIM, +/- 14. 

    • Returned to Kitchener and named team captain.
    • With 29 points in 28 games, he has shown himself to be a playmaker. Fitting well into the Predators mold of guys like Roman Josi and Brady Skjei.
    • Scored 54 points in 67 games last season.
    • From Aylmer, Ontario.

    Jack Ivankovic, G (2025 58th overall) 2025-26 (Michigan): 20 GP, 16-4-0, 1.90 GAA, .927 Sv%. 

    • Made the move from the OHL (Brampton Steelheads) to the NCAA (Michigan) this season.
    • Has played in every game for Michigan this season.
    • His win percentage of .800 is the fourth-best in the NCAA, and his save percentage of .972 leads the Big 10. Wolverines are currently ranked No. 1 in the NCAA.
    • From Mississauga, Ontario.

    United States 

    Gold team forward Teddy Stiga (87)

    Games

    vs. Germany (12/26 at 5 p.m. CST), vs. Switzerland (12/27 at 5 p.m. CST), vs. Slovakia (12/29 at 5 p.m. CST), vs. Sweden (12/31 at 5 p.m. CST) 

    Predators Prospects 

    Teddy Stiga, C (2024 55th overall) 2025-26 (Boston College): 15 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 PTS, 21 PIM, +/- -2. 

    • Returns to the World Junior stage after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Finland to win the 2025 World Junior Championship. It was his only goal of the tournament.
    • Named an assistant captain.
    • In his second year at Boston College, he netted 30 points in 36 games last season. Playing alongside 11 other NHL draft picks.
    • Is known for his "next play" ability on the ice, finding ways to get open and be one step ahead of the action.
    • From Boston, Massachusetts.

    Ryker Lee, RW (2025, 26th overall) 2025-26 (Michigan State): 16 GP, 6 G, 7 A, 13 PTS, 22 PIM, +/- 3. 

    • In his first season at Michigan State, after spending his draft year with the Madison Capitols (USHL), where he scored 68 points (31 goals, 37 assists) in 58 games.
    • He is known for his dazzling stickhandling and shooting skills, scoring a handful of highlight goals this season.
    • Garnered a lot of attention during the World Juniors Summer Showcase.
    • From Wilmette, Illinois.

    Sweden 

    Team Sweden logo

    Games 

    vs. Slovakia (12/26 at noon CST), vs. Switzerland (12/28 at 1 p.m. CST), vs. Germany (12/29 at noon CST), vs. USA (12/31 at 5 p.m. CST) 

    Predators Prospects 

    Viggo Gustafsson, D (2024, 77th overall) 2025-26 (AIK) 22 GP, 6 A, 6 PTS, 24 PIM, +/-  -4. 

    • Returns to Team Sweden after competing in the 2025 tournament, scoring three points in seven games in Sweden's fourth-place finish.
    • Playing his first full season in Sweden's top league. Spent previous seasons in Sweden's second-best league and their junior league.
    • In his draft year, he scored 19 points (3 goals, 16 assists) in 41 games with HV71 in Sweden's junior league.
    • Plays a traditional "stay-at-home" style of defense and is a dependable blue line presence.
    • From Tingsryd, Sweden.

    Finland 

    Team Finland logo

    Games 

    vs. Denmark (12/26 at 2:30 p.m.),  vs. Latvia (12/28 at 3:30 p.m. CST), vs. Czechia (12/29 at 2:30 p.m.), vs. Canada (12/31 at 7:30 p.m. CST) 

    Predators Prospects 

    Daniel Nieminen, D (2025, 163rd overall) 2025-26 (Pelicans) 26 GP, 2 G, 3 A, 5 PTS, 16 PIM, +/- 0. 

    • Returns to Team Finland after competing in the 2025 tournament, scoring two points (two assists) in seven games in Finland's runner-up finish.
    • Playing his second full season in Finland's top hockey league. Scored 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 39 games last season with the Pelicans, located in Lahti, Finland.
    • Skating has been a critical part of his success, allowing him to get to pucks first and get the play moving. Seemingly all over the ice.
    • From Lahti, Finland.