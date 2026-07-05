Here's Which Nashville Predators Defensemen Could Be On The Trade Block
General Manager Chris MacFarland seeks elite puck-movers to revitalize a stagnant blue line, leaving underperforming veterans and stalled contract negotiations vulnerable to imminent roster shakeups.
It's been a little over a month since Chris MacFarland was hired as the Nashville Predators' next general manager, and he's stayed busy.
Since June 2, MacFarland has signed six players, traded for five more and drafted eight. He's also dealt three players, including Fedor Svechkov and Zach L'Heureux.
Erik Haula was also not resigned; he joined the Los Angeles Kings as a free agent, and Tyson Jost and Kevin Gravel have not been offered extensions as UFAs.
Making a handful of roster moves out of the gate, MacFarland hinted at more on the defensive end.
"The back end is something that we want to find a little bit more puck skill and a little more transition as part of our game," MacFarland said. "It's not easy to do, right? As you can see by free agency, there weren't a lot of those defensemen available. There's a reason for that. Those are the hard-to-get assets."
The Predators' defense struggled immensely last season, which ran counter to Barry Trotz's notion that the defense had been "fixed" during 2025 free agency with the acquisitions of Nic Hague and Nick Perbix.
With the blue line seemingly on MacFarland's radar, here's which players are likely on the trading block.
Justin Barron
Barron was extended a qualifying offer, but as of July 4, he has not signed it. If it's not signed by July 5 at 4 p.m. CST, he will enter player arbitration, a battle that will likely not go his way.
His last contract was two years, $2.3 million, with a $1.150 million annual hit. Barron's qualifying offer is reportedly listed at $1.2 million annually.
It may have been strategic by MacFarland and staff to offer Barron and force his hand. The 24-year-old defenseman recorded nine points in 52 games last season and had just 12 points in 45 games the season before.
While Barron is one of the Predators' more active defensemen, he has struggled to produce in his two seasons in Nashville. Negotiations for him to either get more money or a longer contract will likely not fall in his favor.
Nic Hague
Trotz talked a big game about Hague when he arrived in Nashville in the 2025 offseason. He said that Hague was going to play in the top pairing with Josi and would give the defense "back-end depth."
Hague was injured in the preseason and didn't return until late October. When he returned, Josi was injured, and the pair didn't get to play until late November, on an already compressed schedule.
While Josi eventually found his edge, Hague did not, putting up almost identical numbers to his time in Vegas when he was playing on the third pairing. In 62 games played, he had 15 points and a plus/minus of -10.
It can be argued that Hague could've put up bigger numbers if he wasn't injured, but at the end of the day he didn't make this defensive unit any better.
In the second year of a four-year, $22 million contract with a $5.5 million annual hit, it's a contract that's not impossible to move. At 6-foot-6, he brings a height edge that other teams may be looking for.
His six team no-trade list also doesn't come into play until the 2027-28 season.
Nick Perbix
Another piece acquired by Trotz in the 2025 offseason, Perbix should have a bit more potential in the backend as one of the Predators' better skaters, but struggled to give them enough of a push.
In 79 games, Perbix had 20 points but a plus/minus of -14. Recording 197 speed bursts between 18 and 20 miles per hour, Perbix could be suited better for a role on Nashville's bottom pairing, but may not be ready for a top-four role.
He has proven before in Tampa that he can be a contributor with 20 points in the 2022-23 season and 24 points in the 2023-24 season.
In his final year of a two-year, $5.5 million contract, the Predators aren't risking too much by keeping him or trading him. Could get a little bit more back if he's traded, but it could be worth staying patient and trying him for one more year.
Adam Wilsby
It's likely that MacFarland will want to hang on to Wilsby as a 25-year-old entering the final year of his ELC. He's young and just finished his first full NHL season.
In 58 games, Wilsby had 16 points off a goal and 15 assists. He is debatably the Predators' fastest skater on the backend and could be a step closer to finding his game this season.
At the same time, that aspect could be enticing to other teams. He fits the build that more squads are looking for in their defensemen- guys that are quick and have an offense-first mindset.
Nashville will likely stay with Wilsby for another year, wanting to wait until he reaches RFA status, but it wouldn't be a massive surprise if MacFarland ops to trade him.
Brady Skjei
It's highly unlikely that the Predators will be able to move Skjei with a no trade clause a 15 team no-trade list and five years left on a seven-year, $49 million contract with a $7 million yearly hit.
While Skjei hasn't put up the same numbers that he did in Carolina, he's been a decent piece for Nashville on the backend.
This past season, he had 26 points in 82 games, recovering from a rough start to the year, during which he posted one of the worst plus/minus ratings in the NHL.
He's a player the Predators could get a bit more for on the market, but his contract is going to scare potential suitors away. At 32-years old, Skjei will be 37 by the time his deal is up.