Predators Goalie Juuse Saros Led NHL In Shots Faced And Saves Made This Season

Juuse Saros battled relentless shots, achieving league-leading saves. Discover how the Predators goalie shouldered the heaviest workload this season.
No goalie in the NHL was challenged more than Juuse Saros this season.
The Nashville Predators starter finished the 2025-26 season leading the NHL in most shots faced (1,700) and most saves made (1,519) for a .894 save percentage and 3.16 goals against average.
He also played the second-most games in the NHL at 59, following Utah's Karel Vejmelka, who played 64 games this season.
In seven games this season, Saros faced over 40 shots and in two of those games made over 40 saves. His season high was 43 saves made on 45 shots in a 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on March 10.
Saros also cracked the top 15 in league wins this season, tied for 13th with 28 victories. He also suffered the seventh-most losses (22) and had the ninth-highest goals-against average.
In comparison to last season, Saros' goals-against average went up from 2.98 to 3.16, and his save percentage went slightly down from .896 to .894. He faced over 100 more shots than last season and made 96 more saves.
Saros is expected to be with the Predators for the coming years, finishing up the first year of an 8-year, $61.92 million contract with an AAV of $7.74 million
Behind Saros, Justus Annunen had a career year, playing the most games in a single season with one team (28) and posting a career-best 2.68 goals-against average and a career-low .907 save percentage.
He also earned his first shutout as a Nashville Predator in a 5-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on April 7, making 43 saves. It was the Predators' only shutout win of the season.
Annuen signed a 2-year, $2.5 million extension this season with an AAV of $1.25 million.