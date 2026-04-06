Predators Prospect Aiden Fink Tallies 4 Assists In 2nd Game With Milwaukee Admirals
Predators prospect Aiden Fink unleashed an offensive outburst, dishing out four assists in his second AHL contest. His impressive playmaking ignites hope.
In just two games with the Milwaukee Admirals, Aiden Fink has left a resounding impact.
The Nashville Predators' 2023 7th-round pick was signed to an AHL tryout on March 31 following the conclusion of Penn State's season, which ended in a 3-1 loss to Minnesota Duluth in NCAA Regional Semifinals.
Fink played his first games with the Admirals this past Friday and Saturday against the Cleveland Monsters on the road. In the second game, Fink recorded an impressive four assists in a 6-5 Milwaukee loss.
Three of his helpers came in the first period alone. Fink had the primary assist as Cole O'Hara (2022, 4th round) put in the Fink rebound. He had the secondary assist on the preceding goal, scored by Oasiz Weisblatt.
In the final minute of the period, Fink slid the puck to Viggo Gustafsson at the top of the point and he fired in his first professional goal. Saturday's game was also Gustafsson's first game with the Admirals.
On his fourth apple, which came in the third period, Fink went on a rush down the ice, setting up Shawn Element in the slot, who backhanded the puck in to pull Milwaukee within one of Cleveland's lead.
While a bit undersized at 5-feet, 10-inches, Fink had an impressive 2025-26 campaign.
He recorded 38 points off 10 goals and 28 assists in 30 games for the Nittany Lions, becoming the fastest Penn State player to reach 100 career points. Penn State went 21-14-2 this season and acquired the top prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft: Gavin McKenna.
Fink was also selected to play for the US Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland, this past winter. He recorded eight points off four goals and four assists, earning tournament All-Star honors.
While it's unknown whether he'll get a chance in Nashville this season, with six games left and a hard push to make the playoffs, Fink's early success in Milwaukee is promising.
The Admirals have seven games left in the regular season and will likely make the Calder Cup Playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Central Division. Milwaukee has a six-point edge on Rockford for the final playoff spot in the division.