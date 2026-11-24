In 19 games with the Predators, he's already surpassed his career high for goals in a season. He's lit the lamp four times already during his time in Nashville and his previous career-best came when he scored three goals in the 2023-24 season. During his short time in Nashville, he's registered a total of six points already, which puts him on pace for roughly 27 points in a full 84-game season. Notably, he's done this while averaging just 15:43 of ice time.