Long before he was in the NHL, defenseman Jayden Struble was often known for his ability to create offense from the blue line. In the latter half of his collegiate career and early in his professional career, that offense dwindled. Now, it appears the Nashville Predators have figured out a way to bring it back.
Struble, who the Predators acquired early last month from the Montreal Canadiens, had fallen out of favor in Montreal and had never been able to produce the offense that got him drafted 46th overall in 2019, even at the AHL level.
It took him a while to get his bearings in Nashville, but now he's scoring at the highest-rate of his NHL career.
In 19 games with the Predators, he's already surpassed his career high for goals in a season. He's lit the lamp four times already during his time in Nashville and his previous career-best came when he scored three goals in the 2023-24 season. During his short time in Nashville, he's registered a total of six points already, which puts him on pace for roughly 27 points in a full 84-game season. Notably, he's done this while averaging just 15:43 of ice time.
Related stories
Struble's offensive production isn't enough to make him a game-changer, but it's certainly enough to justify the Predators giving up a second-round pick for him if he's able to keep producing at a similar rate.