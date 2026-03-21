Unexpected Combination Of Wood, Marchessault, Forsberg Giving Predators Late Season Boost

"They feed off each other and all have high hockey IQ," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said on the combination. "They're all offensive thinkers. They got some size with Fil (Forsberg) and Woody (Wood), and Marchy (Marchessault) finds the little holes all over the ice. When Woody's skating through the middle of the ice, he has a great space for those guys to make plays and do their thing."