'We're gonna stay together': Nashville Predators winning ways forcing management to make hard decisions

Michael McCarron treaded lightly when asked about how the Nashville Predators are making decisions harder for management as the trade deadline approaches.
"I can't answer those questions. You know that," McCarron said lightly.
Preparations for going into a full-on rebuild in the middle of November have been put on the back burner as the Predators are on the brink of landing a Wild Card spot. Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers put Nashville one point outside of the final Wild Card spot with 48 points.
The day before Thanksgiving, the Predators began to turn it around. From Nov. 26 to now, the Predators have gone 16-8-0, a massive improvement from their 6-12-4 record prior.
As the season enters the second half, the Predators have focused on winning and want to keep this group together for as long as they can.
"We're winning games, and that's our job as players to make those decisions really, really hard for them (management)," McCarron said. "If we keep winning, we're gonna stay together. We're gonna stay together."
Rumors have swirled all season about not whether the Predators were going to start trading, but when. Ryan O'Reilly was a popular name floating around before he shut down the conversation, saying he wasn't open to a trade and wanted to be part of the solution in Nashville.
Steven Stamkos was the other name many experts had forecast would leave Nashville, even with a no-trade clause. The argument was that his trade stock had gone down due to a lack of production, as he had just three points through the first month of the season.
Similar to the Predators, Stamkos has completely turned things around, now with 31 points and eclipsing 600 career goals.
In the moment of success, the Predators aren't getting too overzealous and remain locked in on winning each day.
"We're not looking too far ahead," Predators head coach Andrew Brunette said. "We've kind of just gone day to day a little bit, and we're going to continue to do that. We're trying to get better. I keep saying we're not perfect, but we're not gonna give up.
"There's a lot of pride in that room, and we're gonna show up every day and play and get better."
As for management and the decisions they may or may not make, General Manager Barry Trotz said that the Predators' "plan" has not changed.
Even with the implications of playoffs, and if Nashville makes it in, potentially facing Colorado, Edmonton or Vegas in the first round.
"I know where we stand and I think I'm realistic about where we stand," Trotz said on 102.5 the game. "Our plan is one thing and I don't think it's going to change."
Trading is not out of the picture, though. Trotz said that many teams have been in a similar spot to the Predators, not wanting to make moves because the standings have been so close this season.
As of Jan. 14, theres a six team race for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.
"I think everyone is jammed up right now, because they don't know if they're in or out," Trotz said. "In my conversations...they're not sure if they're in or out. Right now, no one is willing to do the high-end stuff. They do want to do something, but on a smaller scale."