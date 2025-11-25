Yaroslav Askarov, Scott Wedegewood trades biting Nashville Predators back a year later

Back in 2024, the Nashville Predators made a handful of goaltending decisions that are leaving a bitter taste in their mouth a year later.

The biggest move was signing Juuse Saros to an eight-year, $61.92 million contract extension with 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov waiting to become Saros' successor.

Selected 11th overall by the Nashville Predators, Askarov posted a 12-3-3 record, 2.45 goals against average and a .920 save percentage with SKA-Neva in his draft year.

He'd bounce around Russia for two more seasons before taking a full-time role with the Milwaukee Admirals during the 2022-23 season. Posting a 26-16-5 record, 2.69 goals against average and a .911 save percentage, Askarov split time between Milwaukee and Nashville over those two seasons.

Heading into the 2024-25 season, on top of Saros getting extended, the Predators signed Scott Wedgewood to a two-year contract, which did not sit well with Askarov. He demanded a trade and refused to report to Admirals training camp if the Predators had reassigned him.

Nashville traded Askarov to the San Jose Sharks and that was that. Wedgewood wouldn't stick around Nashville long, as he was traded to the Colorado Avalanche for Justus Annunen after playing just five games.

A year later, both Askarov and Wedgewood are two of the top goalies in the league, while Saros is fighting to keep Nashville afloat, and Annunen has still not won a game.

Askarov had a slow start, but in November, he is 7-1-0 with a .955 save percentage and a 1.47 goals-against average. The prior month, he had a 1-4-1 record, an .855 save percentage, and a 4.69 goals-against average.

He has three straight wins and five 30+ save performances this month. His eight individual wins are two more than what the Predators have as a team. Askarov is one of the primary reasons why this young San Jose team is climbing in the Pacific Division.

Wedgewood is having an even better year, leading the NHL with 13 wins. He has the second-best goals-against average in the league at 2.09, and his save percentage (.918%) is the third-best in the NHL. Wedgewood has also only lost one game in regulation.

Colorado is far and away the best team in the NHL, sitting at 16-1-5 and Wedgewood has been the backbone to that success. It's still very early, but it's not too far-fetched to say that if Wedgewood's play continues, he could be in talks for a spot on Team Canada or even the Vezina Trophy.

Hindsight is 20/20, and it makes sense why Nashville traded Askarov and Wedgewood, but it can't help but sting that the pair are not only playing well, but two of the best in the league right now.

Askarov's attitude was more than a problem, but it also stems back to the Saros contract, which has been a less-than-perfect extension. Trade rumors have swirled around Saros, but only in the second year of an eight-year contract are teams shying away from taking that on.

Nashville may have moved a little fast on Wedgewood, dealing him off after just five games played for Annunen, whose numbers weren't too much better when acquired.

As for Nashville's current situation in net, Saros has faced 476 shots this season, ranking fourth in the NHL, and has made 423 saves, ranking fifth. With a .889 save percentage, he isn't playing great, but is doing as much as he can considering the team in front of him isn't playing well.

Annunen is 0-3-1 and relieved Saros twice this season in losses to the New York Rangers (6-3) and Florida Panthers (8-3). His 4.07 goals-against average and .836 save percentage are two of the worst in the NHL.