Devils' Star Teams Up With RWJBarnabas Health For New Initiative

On Monday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced that RWJBarnabas Health is teaming up with New Jersey Devils star forward Jack Hughes in a multi-year partnership encouraging residents of New Jersey and the surrounding region to prioritize their health care needs. The 24-year-old will serve as a Brand Ambassador for RWJBarnabas Health.

Per the press release, "Hughes, who is passionate about inspiring others, will help deliver a powerful message for individuals to Get Checked by scheduling routine doctor visits, getting recommended health screenings, and taking advantage of the full range of RWJBarnabas Health’s preventive care and specialty services. The centerpiece of the partnership is a robust multi-platform promotional and community engagement campaign."



"I am really excited to partner with one of the biggest health care systems in the state and as someone who is proud to play here in New Jersey, I truly believe this is going to be an awesome partnership,” said Jack Hughes. "Both of my grandfathers, a pediatric neurologist and a firefighter, are two individuals who impacted people’s lives for the better in completely different ways. Making a meaningful contribution to my community and impacting others are very important to me. This partnership bridges it all together. Being part of that and making a difference is something I am really proud of."

