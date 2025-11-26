Game Preview: St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

The 14-7-1 New Jersey Devils are set to face off against the 7-10-6 St. Louis Blues tonight.

The team is currently on a nine-game home streak without a regulation loss, tied for the second-best in the organization's history. The best was 10 games in 2016. If the team defeats the St. Louis Blues, they will tie for first.

The Devils enter tonight’s matchup following an intense 4-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings, which adds momentum to this home stand.

Currently, the team is navigating an 11-day, seven-game stretch, testing both their stamina and depth.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been on the road for the past four games, most recently facing the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers, where they fell 3-2.

Injuries:

The Devils have been hit by several injuries early this season. Their current list is available below.

Devils:

J. Hughes (finger)

MacEwen (undisclosed)

Pesce (upper-body)

Kovacevic (knee)

McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Head coach Sheldon Keefe shared with the media and The Hockey News’ Kristy Flannery on Wednesday that Evgenii Dadonov would miss some time.

"He is going to miss some time," Keefe said. "He won't be available for a period of time. We don't have an update for you. We will get some further results today, and we will have a better picture later on."

Devils' Will Be Without Veteran For "Period Of Time'

The hits keep coming for <a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-jersey-devils/game-day/why-cody-glass-return-is-significant-for-new-jersey-devils">New Jersey Devils</a> forward Evgenii Dadonov.

On the other side, the Blues will be without two players due to injury for tonight’s contest.

Blues:

Krug (ankle)

Dean (personal)

For the Devils, Jesper Bratt leads the team in assists and points. Bratt also made history, tying Aaron Broten for 8th place in franchise history with 469 career assists.

The puck will drop at 7 PM, setting the stage as both teams aim to win the first matchup of the year.