2 Devils Forwards Looking To Break The Ice

After losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in their season opener, the New Jersey Devils have won each of their last two games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

A notable reason for the Devils' last two victories was their solid offense, as they scored a combined eight goals during those contests. Yet, while this is the case, there are still two healthy Devils forwards who are looking for their first points of the new season. Let's discuss each player now.

Paul Cotter

Devils forward Paul Cotter has been held off the scoresheet in each of his first three games of the 2025-26 season. Yet, when noting that he scored a career-high 16 goals last season with the Devils, he should get his offense going again soon.

While Cotter has yet to record a point this season, he is still making an impact with his physicality, recording 11 hits in just three games.

Luke Glendening

Luke Glendening is also still looking for his first point of the 2025-26 season after earning a contract for the season from the Devils through a successful PTO. Although he is still looking to break the ice offensively this season, he has recorded five hits and won 54.3% of his faceoffs in three games.

Glendening is more known for his defensive play and grit, but he does have the potential to chip in a bit offensively at times. Just back in 2023-24 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he scored 10 goals.