2 Devils Stars Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

It is no secret that the New Jersey Devils have two star centers leading their forward group in Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Both players are major difference-makers, and they have now been rewarded because of it.

Both Hughes and Hischier made the NHL Network's latest Top 50 Players Right Now list. Hughes secured the No. 31 spot on the NHL Network's rankings, while Hischier was behind at the No. 40 spot.

Seeing Hughes once again make the NHL Network's list is not too surprising, as he once again had a strong year with the Devils in 2024-25. In 62 games on the year, the 24-year-old recorded 27 goals, 43 assists, 70 points, and a plus-12 rating.

While Hughes made the NHL Network's list again, he did drop a few spots from last year. This is because he was given the No. 20 spot in last year's rankings.

Hischier, on the other hand, scored a career-high 35 goals and recorded 69 points in 75 games this past season with the Devils. Given the year he just had, it is entirely understandable that he has made the NHL Networks' Top 50 Players Right Now list for this year after not making it this past year.