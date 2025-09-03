2 Ex-Devils Stars Selected To U.S. Hockey Hall Of Fame

Former New Jersey Devils stars Zach Parise and Scott Gomez have been selected to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.

Joining Parise and Gomez in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame's class of 2025 are Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey, and Bruce Bennett.

Parise spent 19 seasons in the NHL split between the Devils, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, and Colorado Avalanche, where he posted 434 goals, 455 assists, 889 points, and a plus-76 rating. In seven seasons as a member of the Devils, the 2003 first-round pick posted 194 goals, 216 assists, and 410 points in 502 games.

Gomez played in 16 NHL seasons in his career, where he posted 181 goals, 575 assists, and 756 points in 1,079 games. In eight seasons over two stints as a member of the Devils, he had 121 goals, 361 assists, and 484 points. He also won the Stanley Cup with New Jersey twice and the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2000.

Ex-Devils Forward Looking To Bounce Back With New Team