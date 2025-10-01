2 Former New Jersey Devils Hit Waivers

The NHL had plenty of players hit waivers on Oct. 1, and two of them are former New Jersey Devils. This is because Nolan Foote has been placed on waivers by the Florida Panthers, while the Washington Capitals have placed Graeme Clarke on waivers.

Foote's time with the Devils came to an end this off-season after he was not tendered a qualifying offer from the Devils. With this, he became an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Panthers in July.

Foote played in 30 games with the Devils over five seasons, where he recorded six goals, three assists, nine points, 32 hits, and a plus-3 rating. He spent the majority of his time with the Devils in the AHL, where he had 62 goals, 67 assists, 129 points, and a plus-11 rating in 191 games.

Clarke, on the other hand, was traded by the Devils to the Minnesota Wild during the 2024 NHL off-season in exchange for forward Adam Beckman. He then joined the Capitals this off-season after signing with them in free agency.

Clarke played in three games for the Devils during the 2023-24 season, where he recorded zero points, two shots, and a minus-2 rating. He was selected by the Devils with the 80th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.