3 Devils With Most To Prove In 2025-26

The 2025-26 season is rapidly approaching for the New Jersey Devils. Due to this, let's take a look at three Devils players who have the most to prove during this upcoming season.

Simon Nemec

This is undoubtedly a big year for Simon Nemec, as the 21-year-old defenseman will be looking to prove that he is ready to be a full-time NHL player. The 2022 second-overall pick played in 27 regular-season games in 2024-25 with the Devils, where he recorded two goals, two assists, and a minus-10 rating. He also played in four playoff games for New Jersey this spring, recording one goal, one assist, and a plus-3 rating. Now, Nemec's goal will be to build off his solid post-season.

Dawson Mercer

After setting career highs with 27 goals, 29 assists, and 56 points in 2022-23, Dawson Mercer has had trouble replicating that kind of production. The 23-year-old has had under 40 points in each of the last two seasons and will be looking to change that in 2025-26. The 2020 first-round pick will be aiming to prove that he can be a true top-six forward for the Devils.

Ondrej Palat

Ondrej Palat had another quiet year with the Devils in 2024-25, posting 15 goals, 28 points, and a minus-5 rating in 77 games. This was after he had 11 goals and 31 points in 71 games with New Jersey in 2023-24. With numbers like these, Palat has had trouble producing the kind of offense that he did during his prime years with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yet, the 34-year-old will now be looking to prove that he can still be a difference-maker for the Devils in 2025-26.