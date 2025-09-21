Devils Exciting Prospect Makes Good First Impression

The New Jersey Devils played their first preseason game of the year against the New York Rangers on Sep. 21.

The Devils did not get the result that they wanted against the Rangers, as they lost by a 5-3 final score. While this is the case, fans got their first look at prospect Arseni Gritsyuk, and he was certainly a bright spot from the matchup.



At the 15:52 mark of the second period, Gritsyuk showed off his playmaking skills, as he recorded an assist after setting up Paul Cotter nicely in front.

This was not the only offense that Gritsyuk provided in this contest, though, as he also scored a goal at the 18:21 mark of the third period. After receiving a feed from Devils defenseman Dennis Cholowski, Gritsyuk fired it home with an excellent one-timer past Rangers goalie Dylan Garand.

Gritsyuk is currently one of the many Devils fighting for a spot on the club's NHL roster at training camp. With this, him putting together a strong first game like this is certainly notable. He will now look to continue to make an impact with the Devils as the preseason rolls on.

Gritsyuk played in 49 games this past season with SKA St. Petersburg, where he recorded 17 goals and set KHL career highs with 27 assists and 44 points.