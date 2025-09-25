Devils Forward Is Intriguing Player To Watch

The New Jersey Devils made multiple moves this off-season. One of them was re-signing forward Cody Glass to a two-year, $5 million contract back in July. While this was not one of the biggest moves in the NHL this summer, it has the potential to be a solid one for the Devils.

The Devils' decision to bring back Glass was understandable, as he ended up being a solid trade deadline acquisition for them this past season. In 14 games with the Devils following the move, the 6-foot-3 forward recorded two goals, five assists, and seven points. With numbers like these, the 2017 sixth-overall pick gave the Devils decent secondary offensive production, and they will be hoping he does the same for them in 2025-26.

If Glass translates his solid play with the Devils this past season to this upcoming campaign, it would be good news for the Metropolitan Division club. It is not a secret that the Devils are looking for more offensive production in their bottom six, and Glass certainly has the potential to provide them with just that.

Thus, Glass will undoubtedly be a player to keep a close eye on during this upcoming campaign.