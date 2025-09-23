Devils Forward Looking To Bounce Back

New Jersey Devils forward Ondrej Palat is undoubtedly a player to watch this season from the Metropolitan Division club. After a quiet 2024-25 season, Palat will be looking to put together a much-needed bounce-back season for the Devils this upcoming campaign.

In 77 games this past season with the Devils, Palat recorded 15 goals and 28 points. This was after he posted 11 goals and 31 points in 71 contests with New Jersey during the 2023-24 season. Overall, the veteran forward has seen his offensive numbers drop in recent years. However, the new season now offers Palat a clean slate to try to get things back on track.

Palat demonstrated during his days with the Tampa Bay Lightning that he has the potential to make an impact when playing at his best. During each of his final three seasons with the Lightning from 2019-20 to 2021-22, he recorded at least 41 points in each of them. Furthermore, he posted at least 40 points in seven out of his 10 seasons with the Lightning. With this, he will now be looking to prove that he can get back to these numbers with New Jersey from here.

If Palat can turn back the clock and be a key offensive contributor for the Devils in 2025-26, it would be significant for the Metropolitan Division club. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that from here.