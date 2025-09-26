Devils Goalie Is Key Piece This Season

The New Jersey Devils made a notable move this summer when they re-signed goaltender Jake Allen to a five-year, $9 million contract. The 35-year-old would have been the best unrestricted free agent (UFA) goalie had he tested the market. However, the Devils got him to stick around at a bargain $1.8 million cap hit by giving him more term.

Now, after landing this unique contract to stay put in New Jersey, Allen is certainly a key part of the Devils' roster heading into the 2025-26 season.

While Jacob Markstrom is the Devils' clear No. 1 goalie, Allen's importance to the club should not be overlooked. The 35-year-old worked very well as the Devils' backup this past season, as he recorded a .906 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average in 31 games for the Metropolitan Division.

With numbers like these, there is no question that Allen stepped up when called upon by the Devils last season. This was especially the case when Markstrom was sidelined due to injury. If Allen plays well again this season, it would be significant for a Devils club looking to cement themselves as true contenders. It will be fascinating to see if he has another strong year for the Devils in 2025-26 from here.