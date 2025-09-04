Devils Goalie Tandem Ranked Among NHL's Best

The New Jersey Devils' strong goaltending was a notable reason why they got back into the playoffs this past season. The addition of Jacob Markstrom proved to be excellent, while Jake Allen thrived in a backup/1B role for New Jersey in 2024-25. Due to this, the Devils signed Allen earlier this summer to a five-year contract extension. With this, these two will continue to be the Devils' goalie tandem moving forward.

Due to their success this past season, Markstrom and Allen have received some notable praise. In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Joe Yerdon ranked Markstrom and Allen as the seventh-best goalie tandem in the NHL.

When looking at their stats from this past season, it is understandable that Yerdon has ranked them among the top 10 goalie tandems in the league. During his first season in New Jersey, Markstrom recorded a 26-16-6 record, a 2.50 goals-against average, and four shutouts. Allen, on the other hand, had a .908 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average in 31 games. Thus, both goalies performed well in their roles for the Devils in 2024-25.

If the Devils hope to continue to trend in the right direction, they will need both Markstrom and Allen to continue to play well. If they do, the Devils will certainly be a tough team to go up against this upcoming campaign.