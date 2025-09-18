Devils Key Forward Dealing With Injury

The New Jersey Devils have announced that forward Stefan Noesen is "expected to miss some time" due to a groin injury that required him to undergo a procedure.

The Devils also shared that Noesen's injury occurred during last season and that he reaggravated it during the off-season.

Hearing that Noesen is dealing with an injury is concerning news for the Devils, as he emerged as one of their key forwards this past season. In 78 games during the 2024-25 campaign with the Devils, the 6-foot-1 winger set new career highs with 22 goals, 41 points, and 152 hits. With this, he provided the Devils with solid secondary scoring and plenty of grit during his first season back with the Metropolitan Division club.

If Noesen remains sidelined once the regular-season is here, the Devils would need to adjust without the gritty forward in their lineup. Here's to hoping that the 2011 first-round pick has a speedy recovery from here.

In 223 games over four seasons and two stints with the Devils, Noesen has recorded 44 goals, 40 assists, 84 points, and 399 hits.