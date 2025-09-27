Devils Prospect Shines At Perfect Time

The New Jersey Devils have multiple players looking to earn spots on their NHL roster as the preseason carries on.

One notable prospect who is aiming to make the Devils' opening night roster is defenseman Seamus Casey. The 21-year-old is considered one of the Devils' top youngsters and has already shown promise early in his career. In his first 14 NHL regular-season games with the Devils this past season, the 5-foot-10 defenseman recorded four goals, eight points, and a plus-3 rating.

Now, Casey is certainly standing out with the Devils this preseason, as he just put together a strong performance for them against the New York Islanders on Sep. 26.

Casey recorded two assists in the Devils' 4-2 win over the Islanders. The 2022 second-round pick having a performance like this at this stage of the preseason is undoubtedly a good thing.

If Casey can continue to impress as the preseason carries on, it could very well lead to him making the Devils' roster once the regular season is here. It will be interesting to see what happens on that front, but there is no question that the youngster is looking good right now for New Jersey.