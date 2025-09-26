Devils PTO Addition Continuing To Impress

Luke Glendening is one of the players who the New Jersey Devils brought in on a professional tryout (PTO). With this, Glendening is now working hard to try to earn a contract for the 2025-26 season from New Jersey.

So far, it is fair to say that Glendening has had a nice start to the preseason. The veteran forward recorded an assist in the Devils' 6-2 win over the New York Islanders on Sep. 23. Now, he is continuing to create offense for the Devils, as he scored a goal in New Jersey's Sep. 26 matchup against the Islanders.

Glendening's goal was a good one, too. After receiving a nice feed from Devils prospect Seamus Casey, Glendening beat Islanders star goalie Ilya Sorokin with an excellent wrist shot.

While Glendening is more of a defense-first forward, he certainly showed off his nice shot with this goal. Scoring a goal like this should only make Glendening get noticed more by Devils management. If he continues to make plays like this, he very well could earn a contract for the season from the Metropolitan Division club. It will be interesting to see if he can do just that from here.