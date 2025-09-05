Devils Sign 4 Players To PTOs

Now that it is September, the NHL is starting to see teams sign players to professional tryouts (PTOs)

The New Jersey Devils have now joined in on the fun, as they have signed Kevin Rooney, Luke Glendening, Adam Scheel, and Georgi Romanov to professional tryouts (PTOs).

Rooney is a player who the Devils know well, as he spent his first four NHL seasons with New Jersey from 2016-17 to 2019-20. In 70 games this past season with the Calgary Flames, he recorded five goals, 10 points, and 109 hits.

Glendening spent this past season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he recorded four goals, seven points, and a minus-9 rating in 77 games. The 36-year-old had another strong year at the dot, winning 57% of his faceoffs.

Scheel split this past season in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles and the ECHL with the Utah Grizzlies. In 14 games with the Eagles, he had a 10-2-2 record, a .904 save percentage, and a 2.62 goals-against average. In the ECHL with Utah, he posted a 5-12-2 record and a .884 save percentage.

As for Romanov, the 25-year-old goalie had a 0-6-0 record, a 3.89 goals-against average, and a .877 save percentage in eight games with the San Jose Sharks in 2024-25. Down in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda, he posted an 11-6-3 record, a .905 percentage, and a 3.10 goals-against average.