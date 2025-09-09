Devils Sneaky Good Signing Named Among NHL's Best

The New Jersey Devils did not necessarily make any big-time additions this summer, but they bring in some solid players who should improve their depth. One of them is veteran forward Evgenii Dadonov.

The Devils signed Dadonov in free agency to a one-year, $1 million contract, which comes with up to $2.25 million of performance bonuses, according to PuckPedia. This comes after Dadonov just posted 20 goals and 40 points this past season with the Dallas Stars, so it is hard not to like this move for New Jersey.

Because of this, the Devils have gotten some praise for signing Dadonov, as Bleacher Report's Adam Gretz ranked it as the 10th best move made in the NHL off-season.

When looking at the campaign Dadonov just put together, it is easy to understand why Gretz views the Devils bringing him in among the best moves of the summer, especially at that price. The 36-year-old forward has also shown throughout his career that he can make an impact offensively, as he has recorded at least 20 goals and 40 points in five different seasons. If he can produce that kind of offense in 2025-26, it would be good news for a Devils club looking to take another step forward.

Nevertheless, it will now be interesting to see what kind of season Dadonov puts together for the Devils from here in 2025-26. Both Dadonov and fellow newcomer Connor Brown have the potential to be very solid signings for the Metropolitan Division club.

