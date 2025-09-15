Devils Star Is Big X-Factor To Watch

The New Jersey Devils took a nice step in the right direction this past season. After missing the playoffs the season before, the Devils got back into them in 2024-25. Now, their goal will be to take another step forward by cementing themselves as true contenders this upcoming campaign.

If the Devils hope to be a more significant threat in the Eastern Conference this season, they will need their stars to be on their A-game. This undoubtedly includes winger Timo Meier, as he has the potential to be a serious difference-maker if he regains his top form.

Meier appeared in 80 games this past season with the Devils, where he recorded 26 goals and 53 points. He then followed that up by posting two goals and four points in five playoff games for the Devils. Overall, the 6-foot-1 winger made an impact, but there is reason to believe that he has the potential to provide more for the Devils this upcoming campaign.

Just back in 2023-24 with the Devils, Meier scored 28 goals and recorded 52 points in just 69 games. This was after he scored a career-high 40 goals and posted 66 points in 78 games split between the San Jose Sharks and Devils in 2022-23. He also recorded a career-high 76 points in 77 games with the Sharks in 2021-22.

With these numbers, there is no question that he can be a real star, and it will be interesting to see if he can get his offense back up next season for the Devils from here. If he does, it will only make the Devils an even more difficult team for opponents to go up against.