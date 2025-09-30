Devils Star Makes New Best NHL Players List

New Jersey Devils star Jesper Bratt had an excellent 2024-25 season for the Metropolitan Division club. In 81 games on the year, the 27-year-old winger scored 21 goals and set career bests with 67 assists and 88 points. This was also the third year in a row that he set a new career high in points, so he just keeps better.

Now, Bratt has been rewarded for his big season, as he has made another top NHL players list.

Sportsnet ranked Bratt as the No. 47 spot in their top 50 NHL players list heading into the 2025-26 season. With this, Bratt ranked ahead of other notable stars like Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Thomas Harley (Dallas Stars).

Given the year that Bratt just had for the Devils, it is entirely understandable that he has been ranked among the NHL's best 50 players by Sportsnet. It is well deserved, as Bratt was one of the top wingers in the league this past season and is expected to be the same in 2025-26 for New Jersey. This is especially so when noting that he has been over a point per game player in each of his last two seasons with the Devils.