Devils Star Named As Top Bounce-Back Candidate

In a recent article on The Hockey News' main site, New Jersey Devils star defenseman Dougie Hamilton was named one of the NHL's top bounce-back candidates heading into the 2025-26 season.

In 64 games last season with the Devils, Hamilton recorded nine goals, 31 assists, 40 points, and a plus-8 rating. While he still produced solid offensive numbers from the point, he has shown throughout his career that he is capable of providing even more offense when playing at his best.

Hamilton was well on his way to having a strong season in 2023-24 before he got injured, as he recorded five goals and 16 points in just 20 games. This was after he put together a career year with the Devils in 2022-23, recording career highs with 22 goals, 52 assists, and 74 points in 82 games. Thus, Hamilton has the ability to be a game-changer, and it will be interesting to see if he regains his top form in 2025-26 for New Jersey.

Hamilton should certainly be put into a position to succeed with the Devils this season, too, as he is projected to be on their top pairing and power play. Because of this, it would not be too surprising if the 13-year veteran gets his offense back up in 2025-26, assuming he stays healthy.