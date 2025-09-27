Four NHL Defensemen Ready To Bounce Back In 2025-26

Recently, we looked at four forwards and then four goaltenders who are bounce-back candidates for the 2025-26 season.

Now, to complete this three-part series, let’s look at four notable NHL defensemen who could have bounce-back years in 2025-26.

Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is a notable blueliner who will be looking to bounce back in 2025-26. In 82 games last season, the 2012 fifth-overall pick posted seven goals, 41 points, and a minus-8 rating. He also had a career-high 99 giveaways, so he had his struggles at times defensively.

Yet, when looking at Rielly’s past success, he undoubtedly has the potential to bounce back for the Leafs this season. Just back in 2023-24 with the Maple Leafs, he recorded seven goals and 58 points in 72 games. If Rielly can get his offense back up and be steady defensively, it would be huge for a Maple Leafs club looking to prove their doubters wrong.

Adam Fox, New York Rangers

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox had a tough season by his standards in 2024-25. In 74 games on the year, the right-shot D-man recorded 10 goals, 61 points, and a plus-9 rating. Overall, while the Jericho, N.Y. native produced decent offense from the point, he has shown throughout his career that he can provide far more when playing at his best.

In his three previous seasons before 2024-25, Fox recorded over 70 points in each of them. With this, it would not be surprising if Fox gets his production back on track for the Rangers in 2025-26. If he does, it undoubtedly would help the Rangers’ chances of getting back to being a playoff team again.

Noah Dobson, Montreal Canadiens

Back in June, the Montreal Canadiens acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders in a sign-and-trade, inking him to an eight-year, $76-million contract. With this, the Canadiens have plenty of faith that Dobson can be their No. 1 right-shot defenseman.

Now, after getting this change of scenery, Dobson will be looking to bounce back after a tough 2024-25 season.

In 71 games with the Islanders this past campaign, Dobson had 39 points, 108 giveaways, and a minus-16 rating. Yet, when noting that he posted 10 goals and set career highs with 60 assists and 70 points in 2023-24 with the Islanders, he has the potential to turn things around in Montreal.

What Can Martin St-Louis' Canadiens Do For An Encore?

It is a measure of his astonishing NHL playing career that Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St-Louis will never be able to top his on-ice feats, including winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils

While Dougie Hamilton was the subject of trade rumors this off-season, he is still with the New Jersey Devils with the regular season just about here. With this, he will be looking to have a bounce-back season with the Devils in 2025-26.

Hamilton was limited to 64 games this past season with the Devils, posting nine goals and 40 points. This was after he had five goals and 16 points in just 20 games with the Devils in 2023-24.

Overall, the injury bug has hit Hamilton in recent years, but if he stays healthy, he very well could bounce back. He has the potential to be a star when playing at his best, as he set career highs with 22 goals, 52 assists, and 74 points just back in 2022-23 with New Jersey.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.