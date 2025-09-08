Devils Star Winger Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt has blossomed into a legitimate star, and he took his game to a whole new level in 2024-25. In 81 games this past season, the 2016 sixth-round pick posted 21 goals and set new career highs with 67 assists and 88 points.

This was only the latest excellent campaign from Bratt, as it was also the fourth season in a row that he had at least 73 points. Now, he has been rewarded for it.

Bratt has made the NHL Network's Top 50 Players Right Now list, securing the No. 45 spot. With this, he has been ranked ahead of other NHL stars like Brandon Hagel, Brady Tkachuk, Clayton Keller, Jason Robertson, and Alex Ovechkin.

Being ranked as one of the NHL's best players is a major compliment, and Bratt has certainly earned it. He has only been getting better with each season that passes, and it would not be surprising if this continues during the 2025-26 season.

