Back in May, the New Jersey Devils signed forward Arseni Gritsyuk to a one-year, entry-level contract. This was certainly a much-anticipated move, as Gritsyuk is considered one of the team's most promising prospects.

Gritsyuk is coming off another solid season in the KHL with the SKA St. Petersburg. In 49 games with the KHL squad, he scored 17 goals and set new career highs with 27 assists and 44 points in 49 games. This was after he had 19 goals and 38 points in 50 games with the SKA St. Petersburg in 2023-24 and 40 points in 66 games with Omsk Avangard in 2022-23. With numbers like these, there is no question that he possesses offensive upside.

When looking at the way Gritsyuk has performed at the KHL level, he is certainly an interesting breakout candidate to watch for the Devils next season. It is no secret that the Devils need more offensive production from their third line, and Gritsyuk has the potential to provide them with just that. It will be fascinating to see what kind of year he puts together for the Devils from here.