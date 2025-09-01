Ex-Devils First-Rounder Comes Out Of Retirement

A former New Jersey Devils first-round pick is resuming his hockey career overseas after previously stepping away from the game.

Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) has announced that they have signed former Devils forward Jacob Josefson to a contract that lasts until 2026.

Josefson, 34, last played professional hockey during the 2020-21 season with Djurgardens IF, where he posted seven goals and 14 points in 27 games. Now, after not playing the last four seasons, Josefson is resuming his career.

Josefson was selected by the Devils with the 20th overall pick of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. In 276 games with the Devils from 2010-11 to 2016-17, he recorded 18 goals, 42 assists, 60 points, and 206 hits. He last played at the NHL level with the Buffalo Sabres, where he posted two goals and four points in 39 games.

Ex-Devils Forward Looking To Bounce Back With New Team