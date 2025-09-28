Ex-Devils First-Rounder Lands Coaching Gig

Former New Jersey Devils forward John Quenneville is taking his talents behind the bench.

The Binghamton Black Bears of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) have announced that they have hired Quenneville as an assistant coach.

Quenneville spent most of the last four seasons playing overseas, with stops in Switzerland, Sweden, and, most recently, Finland. However, he also played in 25 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Belleville Senators during the 2022-23 campaign, where he had four goals and 15 points.

Quenneville played in 24 games last season with Tappara of the Finnish Liiga, where he posted seven goals, 14 points, and 50 penalty minutes. Now, instead of continuing his playing career, he is starting a coaching career.

The Devils selected Quenneville with the 30th overall pick of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. In 33 games over three seasons with the Devils from 2016-17 to 2018-19, he recorded two goals, three assists, five points, 40 hits.