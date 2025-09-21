Ex-Devils Forward Has Big Game With New Team

During the off-season, the New Jersey Devils traded Erik Haula to the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and prospect Jeremy Hanzel. This was after Haula had a tough final season with the Devils in 2024-25, posting 11 goals, 21 points, and a minus-6 rating in 69 games.

Now, after getting traded, Haula will be looking to put together a bounce-back season with the Predators in 2025-26. The veteran forward is certainly off to nice start with the Predators this preseason, as he just put together a big game against the Florida Panthers on Sep. 21.

Haula undoubtedly played a role in the Predators defeating the Panthers by a 5-0 final score in this contest, as the former Devil scored two goals.

Haula's first goal came at the 3:41 mark of the second period. After receiving a feed in front from Jonathan Marchessault, Haula deflected it home for the goal.

Haula's second of the contest was also nice, as he worked hard to score a wrap-around goal.

While this was only a preseason game, this multi-goal performance is something that Haula can try to build off of here.

In 225 games over three seasons with the Devils from 2022-23 to 2024-25, Haula recorded 41 goals, 56 assists, 97 points, and a plus-6 rating. This included scoring 14 goals and recording a career-high 27 assists in 80 games with the Metropolitan Division club in 2022-23.