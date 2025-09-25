Ex-Devils Goalie Could Miss Start Of Season

While speaking to reporters, including the Denver Gazette's Evan Rawal, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar shared that former New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is making progress with injury recovery but might not be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season.

If Blackwood ends up not being good to go at the start of the campaign, it would be tough news for the Avalanche. This is because Blackwood is their clear starting goalie and a big part of their roster because of it.

After being acquired by the Avalanche from the San Jose Sharks, Blackwood immediately made a big impact. In 37 games with the Avalanche following the move, the former Devil posted a 22-12-3 record, a 2.33 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage. Due to his strong play, Blackwood also earned a five-year, $26.25 million contract extension with the Avalanche.

Blackwood was selected by the Devils with the 42nd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. In 152 games over five seasons with the Metropolitan Division club, he recorded a 65-57-18 record, a .906 save percentage, a 2.97 goals-against average, and eight shutouts.

Blackwood's time with the Devils ended when he was traded to the Sharks during the 2023 NHL off-season in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick.