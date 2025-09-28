Former Devils Defenseman Placed On Waivers

The NHL saw several players be placed on waivers on Sep. 28. One of them was a former New Jersey Devils defenseman, as the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed blueliner Steven Santini on waivers.

Santini is currently entering his second season with the Lightning organization in 2025-26. He spent the majority of this past campaign at the American Hockey League (AHL) level with the Syracuse Crunch. In 58 games with the AHL squad in 2024-25, he posted six goals, 11 assists, 17 points, and a plus-10 rating. He also appeared in three playoff games for the Crunch this spring, recording one assist and an even plus/minus rating.

Santini also played in one game for the Lightning during the 2024-25 season, where he was held off the scoresheet.

Santini was selected by the Devils with the 42nd overall pick of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. From there, he played his first four NHL seasons with the Metropolitan Division club. In 114 games with the Devils over that span, the right-shot defenseman recorded five goals, 16 assists, 21 points, 153 blocks, 276 hits, and a minus-10 rating.

Santini's time with the Devils ended during the 2019 NHL off-season when he was traded to the Nashville Predators in the deal that sent P.K. Subban to New Jersey.