Former Devils Goalie Announces Retirement

Former New Jersey Devils goaltender Aaron Dell has announced his retirement from professional hockey. The Airdrie, Alberta native shared the news through a post on his Instagram account.

Dell spent this past season split between the American Hockey League (AHL) and the ECHL. In 10 games with the San Jose Barracuda, he recorded a 3-3-2 record, a .890 save percentage, and a 3.73 goals-against average. In 13 games with the Wichita Thunder in 2024-25, he had a 6-6-1 record, a .914 save percentage, and a 2.91 goals-against average.

Dell played in seven games with the Devils during the 2020-21 campaign, where he posted a 1-5-0 record, a .857 save percentage, and a 4.14 goals-against average. He also made one AHL appearance with the Binghamton Devils that season, where he stopped 26 out of 31 shots.

Dell spent seven seasons in the NHL, where he played for the Sharks (twice), Devils, and Buffalo Sabres. In 130 career NHL games, he had a 50-50-13 record, a .905 save percentage, and a 2.92 goals-against average.