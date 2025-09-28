Insider Provides Update On Devils & Markstrom Contract Talks

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom is entering the final season of his contract. Because of this, he is a prime contract extension candidate for the Devils.

It would make sense for the Devils to extend Markstrom, as the 35-year-old is their starting goalie and a major part of their roster. He was a significant reason why the Devils got back into the playoffs last season, as he posted a 26-16-6 record, a 2.50 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage, and four shutouts. He also had a .911 save percentage in five playoff games for the Devils this spring.

Now, more information has been provided on the contract talks between the Devils and Markstrom.

According to ESPN's Kevin Weekes, the Devils' first contract extension offer to Markstrom was "in the $5 million per year range."

Markstrom currently has a $6 million average annual value (AAV), so the Devils' initial offer was less than what the veteran goalie makes right now.

It will be interesting to see if the Devils and Markstrom can come to terms on a contract extension before or during the regular season.