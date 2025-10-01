'There Was Never A Doubt That Luke Wanted To Remain A Devil': Hughes Commits To New Jersey

On Wednesday morning, the New Jersey Devils announced that restricted free agent Luke Hughes has signed a seven-year contract worth $63,000,000 ($9,000,000 AAV) to remain with the organization long-term.

For months, rumors had swirled that the defenseman was seeking a short-term contract or a deal that aligned with his brother, Jack Hughes, who is under contract with New Jersey until 2030.

After the news of the contract extension broke, NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shed some light on the situation.

"Hughes' camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, was focused on a six-year deal for the longest time and remained far apart on what a six-year deal would look like. Going to a seven-year deal instead, plus the Devils finally being willing to go $9M AAV, sealed the deal."

Brisson provided the following statement to Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News:

"There was never a doubt during the negotiations that Luke wanted to remain a Devil. We looked at his comps and what he has accomplished thus far. Where the cap is going, we felt over seven years, it was a very fair deal for both sides."

Hughes will officially join his team for practice on Thursday. The Devils have two preseason games remaining against the New York Rangers (Thursday) and Philadelphia Flyers (Friday). The regular season kicks off with a three-game road trip, beginning on Oct. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Make sure you bookmark THN's New Jersey Devils site for THN's latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more.

The Mental Side of the Game: Devils Players & Mental Skills Coach Andy Swärd Take You Behind the Scenes