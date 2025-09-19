New Devils Forward Should Become Important Piece

One of the New Jersey Devils’ top goals this off-season was to improve their forward group. Their top nine, in particular, needed some help. As a result of this, the Devils signed veteran forward Connor Brown to a four-year, $12 million contract at the start of free agency.

While Brown may not be considered among the biggest signings of this off-season, there is no question that he has the potential to be a strong addition to the Devils’ roster. This is because he is an experienced two-way forward who is capable of providing decent offense, solid defensive play, and playing in all situations. Thus, he is a player who should be very useful for the Devils to have around.

With all of this, Brown is now expected to be an important part of the Devils’ roster as they look to take that next step and cement themselves as true contenders. When looking at the Devils’ current roster, it is likely that he should see time in their top nine. Furthermore, due to his solid all-around play, he is a clear candidate to receive time on both the Devils’ penalty kill and their power play.

Nevertheless, it is going to be very interesting to see how much of an impact Brown will make for the Devils next season from here.