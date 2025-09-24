New Devils Forwards Are Already Impressing

The New Jersey Devils made a handful of additions to their roster this off-season. However, their two most notable free-agent signings of the off-season were forwards Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov.

With the Devils needing more secondary scoring, it is understandable that they brought in Brown and Dadonov. Both players have shown throughout their careers that they are capable of providing solid depth offensive production when playing at their best, and the Devils will be hoping they do just that for them from here.

They certainly did a good job creating optimism on that front in the Devils' most recent preseason contest against the New York Islanders on Sep. 23. This is because both Brown and Dadonov each scored a goal in the Devils' 6-2 win over the Islanders.

Brown's goal was a very nice one. After receiving a great feed from Devils winger Ondrej Palat, Brown beat Islanders goalie Marcus Hogberg with an excellent snap shot at the 9:31 mark of the second period.

Dadonov, on the other hand, picked up a Simon Nemec rebound in front before firing it past Islanders goaltender Tristan Lennox to give the Devils a 6-1 lead.

Seeing Brown and Dadonov both get on the board is certainly encouraging. The Devils will be hoping that the two veteran forwards can translate this kind of offense over to the regular season from here.