Devils' Sheldon Keefe & Dawson Mercer Discuss His Move To Center

It was a fluke accident that left New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes injured at a team dinner in Chicago.

It was quickly announced that the 24-year-old superstar would miss eight weeks after undergoing successful surgery in New York City on his finger.

It marks the third consecutive season that Hughes' season will be cut short by an injury. Unfortunately, playing without the 2019 first-overall pick has become common for the Devils, with his absence usually affecting one player in particular.

Since breaking into the NHL in October 2021, Dawson Mercer's versatility has been an asset to the Devils, especially when Hughes is sidelined.

"Obviously, we have dealt with injuries in the past, and we just have to make sure that we keep rolling with it," Mercer told The Hockey News. "We are on a good path right now, so we want to make sure that we stay on track."

Mercer, who prefers playing wing, moved to the second-line center position to begin this stretch without Hughes.

"It has been like that my full career," Mercer continued. "I have moved back and forth, and just being able to adjust and be available. I think it helps our team and puts us in a position where we don't have to make as many changes, just me switching from wing to the middle. I will probably play there for a little bit now, so I will adjust to that and go from there."

Through six games without Hughes, Mercer has been the team's second line center with varying linemates from Timo Meier and Connor Brown to Paul Cotter, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Ondrej Palat.

"I think this is a great opportunity for Dawson Mercer," Mike Rupp said on the Tri-State Hockey Podcast. "I think he is going to get an opportunity here, and he has been really good this year so far. These are things where you can get player growth by trying to manage this and try to give opportunities to other players, and get their confidence levels soaring."

Through those six games, Mercer has one assist and averaged around 20 minutes of ice time. Recently, The Hockey News asked head coach Sheldon Keefe what he has seen out of Mercer since switching to center.

"To me, it is less about the center position," Keefe said. "It is more about his game. The center position, I think, can be a little bit overrated in terms of some of the responsibilities that come with it. You are talking about face-offs and D-zone coverage. That is really a big part of it, all the other areas of the ice, for the most part, it is kind of positionless hockey. That is the way the game is played now. Guys are constantly switching.

"I think it mentally can wear on you a little bit, just because you have a little more responsibility, as I mentioned, and being the quote, unquote, leader of the line," Keefe continued. "I think he's been pretty consistent in terms of his play and has no issues defensively. We just have to get him free and skating and competing and doing all those things. That is really what is important, not just for him, but for many of our players."

Face-offs have been a struggle for Mercer, 24, who has not had a face-off win percentage better than 45.5 percent in a game. The full breakdown by game is below:

@ Washington Capitals: 5/11 (45.5%)

@ Tampa Bay Lightning: 3/8 (37.5%)

@ Florida Panthers: 3/7 (42.9%)

@ Philadelphia Flyers: 5/12 (41.7%)

vs. Detroit Red Wings: 2/10 (20.0%)

vs. St. Louis Blues: 2/5 (40.0%)

The Devils have struggled with draws all season, even with Hughes in the lineup. Per Statmuse, New Jersey ranks 17th in the League.

Mercer has always been solid defensively, with his strong 200-foot game among the reasons he made the team out of training camp his rookie season.

With 17 points in 23 games, the Bay Roberts native had one of the best starts to the season in his career. The only question is whether he can continue his offensive production while taking on the additional responsibilities placed upon him in Hughes' absence.

Mercer is in his second year of a three-year, $12 million contract he signed in September 2024.

